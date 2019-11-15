Obituary: Florence Dlugosz, 101

Florence Dlugosz, a young 101 of Forestville, went home to Jesus Monday night, November 11, 2019 at Shady Oaks. Florence was the loving wife of her beloved late husband, Joseph Dlugosz.

Florence was born on July 1, 1918 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Spiechalski and was a lifelong resident living in the same home where she was born. She retired after 25 years with the Barnes Group as an assembler and was a member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville.

She leaves her nieces, Mary Ann Mead and Joan Trafford and her husband Ron. Grandnieces Wendy Trafford, Dawn Brenner and her husband Mark and LeeAnne Creevy and her husband Joseph; great grandnieces and nephew Kolbie and Kyle Brenner and Megan and Michaela Creevy. Besides her husband, Florence was predeceased by her sister, Bernice Falenski.

Calling hours will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until 10:30 a.m. and then proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Matthew Church 120 Church Avenue Bristol, Ct. 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Florence’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.