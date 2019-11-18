HIV/AIDS task force to screen documentary

The Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS will be commemorating World AIDS Day on Dec. 2 with a showing of the AIDS documentary, “5B” at Bristol Public Library noon.

All are welcome.

A lunch will be provided by Jansen Pharmaceuticals.

Mayor Ellen Zoppo Sassu will issue a proclamation from the city.

The film’s website, 5Bfilm.com, describes the documentary as “the inspirational story of everyday heroes, nurses and caregivers who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of these nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B in 1983 at San Francisco General Hospital, their patients, loved ones, and staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being during a time of great uncertainty.”

RSVP for this event through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/world-aids-day-tickets-74325831563?aff=ebdssbeac or contact Valerie Ingram at (860)826-4741 or email vingram@hranbct.org.