Obituaries: Shirley L. Miner

BRISTOL – Shirley L Miner, widow of Ernest E Miner, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her five children on Thursday, November 14, 2019, following a long illness.

Shirley was born on September 16, 1948, and was predeceased by her parents, Walter F. Heathcote and Shirley L (Robinson) Heathcote. She lived in Watertown for 22 years and Thomaston for 18 yrs. She was a healthcare provider for over 40 years and made many friends along the way. Family was everything to Shirley and she excelled at being the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she could be. She also liked traveling with her husband and they enjoyed many trips together.

Shirley leaves behind her children, Lisa Marie Smith, Michael E Miner (Terri), Tammy A. Wilcox (Christopher), Catherine E. McFarlin (Daniel), and Randy Miner (Gretchen); two sisters, Sharon McNamara (Bill), and Susan Turner; a brother, Howard Heathcote; 14 grandchildren, Maeghen Harris, Michael Miner, Kyle Finkle, Jason Smith, Timothy Finkle, Ryan Finkle, Jordan Plourde, Jeremy Smith, Justin Finkle, Aidan McFarlin, Joseph Smith, Brendan McFarlin, Dane McFarlin, and Danielle McFarlin; four great grandchildren, Athena Smith, Jake Harris, Jayce Finkle, and Laney Lou Finkle; her longtime companion Raymond Drummond; extra special granddaughter, Carly Smith; and many nephews and nieces. Shirley was predeceased by brothers Walter Heathcote, Michael Heathcote, Raymond Heathcote, and David Heathcote and a sister Sandra Brandt.

Shirley’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Unique Dickens for all the loving care she gave Shirley.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 4-6 p.m. at Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main Street, Watertown, followed by a Celebration of Shirley Miner’s Life at the McFarlin’s house.

Shirley will be forever remembered for all the love she had for her family and the memories she made with them; her kind and loving nature and her wonderful sense of humor. Until we meet again, it’s not “goodbye”, it’s “I’ll see you later”.

