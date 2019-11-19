Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration set

Members of the Bristol Area Association of Ministry and the Bristol Interfaith Coalition have invited the greater Bristol community to attend the annual interfaith Thanksgiving service on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 33 Queen St.,

People of all faiths in Bristol can celebrate together.

The service will include prayers and music from many different traditions and multiple languages. All are welcome and invited to pray and offer thanks. Music will be provided by a combined adult choir, accompanied by instrumentalists. A combined hand bell choir and a combined children’s choir will also perform.

Those who are able to are asked to help our community members in need through bringing nonperishable food items for the Zion Lutheran Meals for our Neighbors and/or financial donations for the St. Vincent De Paul Shelter.

Representatives from Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Baha’i communities will co-lead the service. Native American traditions will be honored as well. This year’s ceremony will be kept to less than hour with a communal dessert buffet afterwards.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for easier parking.

For information, contact BristolInterfaith@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2371650719753351/