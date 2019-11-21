Obituary: Catherine Anne Cote, 61

Catherine Anne Cote, 61, a lifelong Bristol resident, passed unexpectedly at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the wife of Theodore Cote.

Cathy was born in Bristol on September 10, 1958 the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Schilling) Raboin. She is also survived by her two sons Matthew and Michael Michaud; brothers Robert Raboin and Richard Roboin; sisters Theresa George and Mary Labombard. Her sister Kim Michaud passed on June 21, 2011 and was Cathy’s best friend.

Cathy had the smile that could light up an entire room and had the happiest spirit. She could make anyone laugh. Cathy loved her grandchildren and her grand doggies. Cathy loved to garden she took pride in her flowers.

She will be missed dearly by many and she will never be forgotten.

