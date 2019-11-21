Obituary: Cody Ray Brown, 34

Cody Ray Brown, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut lost his battle to cancer on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. Cody is survived by his wife Audrey of 6 years, sons Gavyn 3, and Kalyb 21 months, mother Sunny Allen and step-father Ernie Allen, brother Thomas Allen, and sisters Erika Brown, Kristi Gayton, and Cheyenne VanKirk. Cody’s life-long dream was to have his own family and he was the most loving husband, best friend and father anyone could ask for. Cody loved sports, especially football where his favorite team was the Philadelphia Eagles. He worked as a welder for 10 years and was going to school to be a HVAC technician, but was forced to give this up due to his health. Memorial donations may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/audrey-and-family. To leave online condolences please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

