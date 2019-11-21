Obituary: Juliette S. Gundersen, 97

Juliette S. Gundersen, 97, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Gundersen, died on Sunday (November 17, 2019) at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. She was born October 26,1922 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late George R. and Juliette (McKissock) Smith. She was raised in Medford, Massachusetts. After her mother’s early death when she was 6 years old, Julie was sent to several foster homes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before being adopted by two sisters, Maude and Harriet Wiswell. She married the love of her life, Bob, on May 8th, 1948 and moved to Bristol in 1959. Julie enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, reading club, gardening, cooking and traveling. She and Bob were long time members of Chippanee Golf Club. Above all else, Julie loved her family and was a friend to all. She and Bob were married for 70 years prior to his passing in July 2018. Julie is survived by her two children: Deborah Duchala and her husband Frank; Robert A Gundersen and his wife Patricia; three grandchildren: Todd Duchala, Katelyn Gundersen; Dr. Alexandra Gundersen; and two great grandchildren: Jackson Duchala and Gavin Duchala. She is predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy Heaman and Cynthia Miller; and her brother: George Merrow. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Thursday (November 21, 2019) at 12 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 AM-12 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s own choosing. Please visit Juliette’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

