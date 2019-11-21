Obituary: Linda Wesley, 67

Linda Wesley, 67, cherished wife of Edward and loving mother of Brad, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Linda was born to the late Ann (DeNigris) and Kendall G. Taillon on September 23, 1952 and attended Bristol Central High School. She began her professional career at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington where she forged lifelong friendships. Linda was employed at Gem Sensors, Plainville Connecticut, and held a number of positions in Sales and Manufacturing for over 35 years, until her retirement. Linda was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Parish (formally St Anthony Church Bristol, CT). Always an active, kind and engaging person, Linda enjoyed the outdoors, including daily running, playing golf, traveling with family and friends on cruises to Europe, and summertime waterskiing and entertaining at Lake Waramaug. She was devoted to her family, and with her husband, created and hosted many gatherings for special occasions and birthdays. Linda committed many volunteer hours supporting events at Bingham School, while Brad was a student; then at St. Paul’s High School, and led the parents’ after graduation party. Linda continued her special volunteer interests at Bristol Hospital Develop Foundation, helping to plan the annual gala, running the vendors’ fairs for employees and participating in hospital fundraising and community events. In addition to her husband and son, Linda leaves her brothers and their families: Anthony and Christine Taillon, Kenny and Lynn Taillon and Jeffery Taillon. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Forestville/Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St Francis de Sales Parish (formally St. Anthony Church), 111 School St., in Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Bristol Home Care & Hospice Agency, 222 Main St, Bristol, CT 06010 (www.bristolhealth.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Linda’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

