Obituary: Patricia Anne Stuckman, 92

Patricia Anne Stuckman, 92, of Bristol, passed peacefully Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019 at Touchpoints of Farmington. She was the wife of the late Duane G. Stuckman.

Patricia was born on March 11, 1927 in Defiance, OH the daughter of the late Daniel F. Ryan and Leona (Powers) Ryan. For many years she was the manager of Milldale Laundromat and the Washboard Laundromat, Hyannis, MA.

She leaves her children, Thomas Stuckman and his wife Catherine of Bristol, Susan Thornton and her husband David of Chicopee, MA, Matthew Stuckman of Wolcott, grandchildren Erik Stuckman and his wife Marie, Jennifer Stuckman, John Thornton, Jessica and Laura Stuckman; great grandchildren Brian and his wife Gabriela, David, Haley, Emily and Brady Stuckman; sister Jane Goltzene of Cooper City, FL and several nieces and nephews including her Goddaughter Gail Brechting and Judy Kinart Smith and Cam Stoufer. She was predeceased by her sons Daniel and William Stuckman and grandchildren Deborah and James Stuckman as well as five brothers and three sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service directly at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christmas Wish CT at www.christmaswishct.org or to Operation ELF (Embracing Lonely Families) through O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville, 860-583-7116. (https://www.facebook.com/ObrienFH/). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Patricia’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.