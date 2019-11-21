Obituary: Ronald R. Dallaire, 87

Ronald R. Dallaire, 87, of Bristol, died peacefully on Sunday (November 17, 2019) at home. Ron was born in Biddeford, ME and was the son of the late Sylvio and Gertrude (Berube) Dallaire. His family moved to Bristol one year later so Ron has been a Bristol resident in the city he so loved for 86 years. Ron attended Bristol schools, graduating from Bristol High in 1951. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1951 and served four years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in July 1955. Ron went to college under the G.I. Bill and graduated from Florida State University in 1959. His first full time job was at the Aetna Life Affiliated Co. where he met Lorraine Thibodeau. They married on May 18, 1963 and were happily married for 56 years. Ron and Lorraine have two loving sons, Todd, 54, and Glenn, 52. Glenn married Brenda (Lapierre) and have seven wonderful children: Chantelle, Melissa, Nathan, Marie, Cecilia, Gemma and Rebecca. Melissa married Ryan Sullivan and they have two sons and a daughter: Austin, Caleb, and Arianna. Ron died a great-grandfather which made him very proud and happy. Ron was predeceased by a brother, Richard, whose widow, Maryanne (Ricchezza) lives in Torrington. He was also predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Edward Gaughan. He is survived by a brother, Robert (June) Dallaire who lives in South Carolina. Also, a brother-in-law, Bob Martel, a good friend for many years and Bob’s wife, Claudette, Lorraine’s sister; and several nieces and nephews. Ron served in the City of Bristol as a moderator at the polls on election day for many years. He also served two terms on the Charter Revision Committee. Ron was an active member of the Republican Party for many years. In his younger days, he loved playing golf, softball, baseball, and basketball. Ron was a 20-year active member of Healthtrax, a Bristol health club. There he had many friends and enjoyed their company at exercise and coffee break each morning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at 11 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Ron’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

