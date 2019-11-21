Obituary: Wilma (Bertnagel) Smith, 80

Wilma (Bertnagel) Smith, 80, of Thomaston, passed away Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth. Wilma was born July 12, 1939 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Alexander and Bertha (Maske) Bertnagel. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the McIntire Co. of Bristol. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Wilma loved the time spent with her family. She is survived by her son, Michael Smith and his wife Wendy of Thomaston; her daughters, Allison Smith-Steeves and her husband Jeff of Thomaston, Valerie Smith of Thomaston and her fiancé Michael Zebrowski, her son-in-law, David Scougall; her seven grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Stephen, Darianna, Alexander, William and Emaline. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Monday from 9:45 to 10:45AM. The family would like to thank the staff at Cook Willow Convalescent Home. Memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

