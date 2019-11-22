Bristol American Legion Baseball Banquet to be held on Friday, November 29

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

The Bristol American Legion Baseball program will hold its annual Baseball Awards Banquet on Friday, November 29 from the Bristol Legion Hall.

Seicheprey Post No. 2 hosts the event, starting with a social at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 7.

Tickets are available by RSVP only and are $25.00 each. Tickets will not be available at the door.

The Senior and Junior teams will be recognized as well as new players.

Awards will be presented to both teams that evening.

The Juniors awards include Best Offensive and Defensive Player along with the Best Pitcher award.

On the Senior level, the awards include:

*Francis Mullins Award – highest batting average.

*Redball Award – defensive play of the year.

*Shawn Granger Award – for character and courage.

*Mark Sulliman Award – best defensive player.

*Coach Jim Bates Award – MVP selected by players.

*Hillary Driscoll Award – MVP selected by coaches.

And the prestigious Dr. James “Doc” Gilhuly will go to the player with best team purpose, dedication, sacrifice, desire and commitment as a Bristol Legion Baseball athlete.

For tickets, contact General Manager Paul LaFleur at 860-584-2000.

Send checks payable to Bristol Legion Baseball, 29 Emory Court, Bristol, 06010.

The tickets will be mailed to you.