Football: Eastern shutout by South Windsor, 13-0

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

SOUTH WINDSOR – The Bristol Eastern football squad couldn’t generate any offense on Saturday, Nov. 16 as the Lancers fell to South Windsor by a 13-0 final in a CCC Interdivisional clash from Bobcat Field.

Eastern fell to 2-7 on the year while the Bobcats raised its ledger to 3-6 after the 48 minute encounter.

Defensively, the Lancers were nearly on the mark as the unit made several stops.

Justin Correa had an interception and a fumble recovery; Logan Meyer, Joseph Kellen, and Alex Marshall all made tackles for losses while the program scooped up several fumbles and forced fourth down turnovers by South Windsor to get several chances with the ball.

“We forced a lot of turnovers,” said Eastern coach Anthony Julius. “We played with a lot of good effort on defense. [South Windsor] is a good rushing attack. We kind of bent but didn’t break a lot of the day. “

Marshall led the offense with 68 yards on 20 carries while Treyvon Daniel made two receptions for 45 yards and scooped in 24 yards on five carries.

Eastern forced South Windsor into seven turnovers but could not turn any of those miscues into touchdowns.

The Lancers had 126 yards in total offense but committed five turnovers, including an interception of Bryce Curtin (2-for-17, 45 yards), and all of those gaffes ultimately kept the visitors off the scoreboard.

“Consistency, and lack of it,” said Julius of the Eastern’s offense. “It’s been the lack offense the last few weeks and at times, we churned it up pretty good. We ran the ball well at times. We thought we had some advantages we liked and, unfortunately, we couldn’t connect on some of them.”

“There was some kind of confusion on some things with some guys, and that’s on me as a coach.”

Eastern forced four straight givebacks to open the game — started by a huge stop that saw the Bobcats work the ball all the way to the Lancers’ one yard-line while that final drive of the series was the pickoff by Correa – before South Windsor finally tallied a late score.

On a seven play, 86-yard drive, South Windsor’s Logan Daley found Anthony Maddox for a six yard touchdown strike with 20 seconds remaining in the second period as Eastern trailed 7-0 but sprinted into the warmth of the locker room down just one possession.

“The touchdown late in the [first] half kind of hurts there a little bit but it wasn’t because of lack of effort,” said Julius. “They played great on that side of the ball. Offensively, we just didn’t get the job done today.”

And then receiving the ball to open the third quarter, South Windsor moved it up the field on a 67-yard, eight drive play — punctuated by a Malik Montgomery 18-yard rush, via the double wing — and while the extra point was missed, the home team led 13-0 with 8:33 remaining in the frame.

Late in the third stanza, an Eastern fumble recovery saw Marshall plow down the field all the way to the Bobcats six yard line; but the squad stalled out on fourth down. With 11:55 to play, the Lancers were still trailing by 13.

South Windsor fumbled on its ensuing two drives but Eastern still couldn’t capitalize once those miscues were secured.

Eastern turned the ball over on downs on its two final possessions and as the Bobcats ran out the clock, the Lancers were forced to absorb a tough 13-0 loss with the annual Thanksgiving Day challenge still on the docket.

“We’ve got to be better in our last effort [against Bristol Central] for sure,” said Julius.