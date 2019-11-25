Imagine Nation gets grant for STEAM

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol, has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Liberty Bank Foundation for “Imagine Nation with STEAM.”

The program will provide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) based learning experiences for the 118 preschool children in Imagine Nation’s accredited early learning school.

“We are so grateful for the generous, and continued support that the Liberty Bank Foundation has given to Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. The ‘Imagine Nation with STEAM’ program provides the children in our school a wide range of open-ended educational learning experiences utilizing our twelve unique museum studios. These opportunities broaden their interest in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, building lifelong thinking skills,” said Coral Richardson, vice president of INMELC. in a press release.

For information, visit website www.imaginenation.org or call (860) 314-1400.