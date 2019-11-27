‘Battle for the Bell’ by the numbers

Thanksgiving Day – Players of the Game
1996
BE offense: Reinaldo Soto
BE defense: Rob Houle
BC offense: Nick Richardson
BC defense: Garth Camp
1997
BE offense: Pat Brookman
BE defense: Ryan Forcier
BC offense: Craig Capurso
BC defense: Brian Kozikowski
1998
BE offense: Pat Brookman and Reinaldo Soto
BE defense: Ryan Bauder
BC offense: Craig Capurso
BC defense: Jim Piotrowski
1999
BE offense: Ed Stanton
BE defense: Eric Carbone
BC offense: Tim Washington
BC defense: Mike Egan
2000
BE offense: Eric Carbone
BE defense: Adam Zadrozny
BC offense: Tim Washington
BC defense: Mike Drury
2001
BE offense: Brian Walker
BE defense: Adam Zadrozny
BC offense: Tim Washington
BC defense: Jason Kasparian
2002
BE offense: Brian Walker
BE defense: Nick Consonni
BC offense: Breyone Evans
BC defense: Mike Correa
2003
BE offense: Greg Jenkins
BE defense: Kyle Curtis
BC offense: D.J. Hernandez
BC defense: Josh Whistnant
2004
BE offense: Lorenzo Brown
BE defense: Jeff Laroche
BC offense: Cory Brown, Sean Ware and Steve Ziogas
BC defense: Mike Fiorini
2005
BE offense: Kyle Mullaney
BE defense: Greg Grochowski
BC offense: Dustin Tucker
BC defense: Jeremy Raducha
2006
BE offense: Todd Krolikowski
BE defense: Joe Langer
BC offense: Aaron Hernandez
BC defense: Dennis Sansoucie
2007
BE offense: David Casanova
BE defense: Tom Tarantino
BC offense: Matt Coyne
BC defense: Nolan Galipo
2008
BE offense: Dean Connelly
BE defense: Tyrell Holmes
BC offense: Dymetric Maisonet
BC defense: Dan Belfi
2009
BE offense: Raymond Ortiz
BE defense: Dylan Oakes
BC offense: Jared Lincoln
BC defense: Kyle Pecevich
2010
BE offense: Dylon Ouellette
BE defense: Tyrell Holmes
BC offense: Tim White
BC defense: John Simpson
2011
BE offense: Jahmil Effend
BE defense: Mitch Wheelock
BC offense: Mike Benites
BC defense: Dylan Stanco
2012
BE offense: Nick Crowley
BE defense: Harrison Sacharko
BC offense: Jake Martel
BC defense: Jarrett Michaels
2013
BE offense: Gerry Ouellette
BE defense: Kyle Porter
BC offense: Tyler Burrow
BC defense: Christian Hildebrand
2014
BE offense: Gerry Ouellette
BE defense: Allen Arbuckle
BC offense: D’Andre Conaway
BC defense: Tommy Nelligan
2015
BE offense: Josh Sampson
BE defense: Zac Thompson
BC offense: Noah Cruz
BC defense: Tyler Boi
2016
BE offense: Connor Trowbridge
BE defense: Tyler Mason
BC offense: Luis Medina
BC defense: Mike Guzman
2017
BE offense: Ariza Kolloverja
BE defense: Elijah Gagliardo
BC offense: Dathan Hickey
BC defense: Devon Dawson
2018
BE offense: Justin Marshall
BE defense: Matt D’Amato
BC offense: Justus Fitzpatrick
BC defense: Ryan Rodriguez
Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Individual
Most touchdowns – 5, Tim Washington (Bristol Central), 2000
Washington made scoring runs of 40, 2, 4, 11 and 69 yards in the victory over Eastern. He ended the season tied for the state record in touchdowns scored in a single season with 42.
Most yards rushing – 353, Tim Washington (Bristol Central), 2000
Washington ended the year with 3,005 yards, a new state record.
Most yards passing – 308, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1970
That season, the CCSU bound Schermerhorn threw for over 1,700 yards
Most pass receptions – 8, Rick Schmaltz (Bristol Eastern), 1970
Schmaltz picked up 161 yards on those eight catches and scored a touchdown.
8, Elijah Gagliardo (Bristol Eastern), 2017
The then-sophomore had a strong second half of the season and on Thanksgiving, his receptions led to 92 total yards on the afternoon.
Most receiving yards – 161, Rick Schmaltz (Bristol Eastern), 1970
Once again, he caught those eight receptions for 161 yards
Most TD passes – 3, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1969, 1970
– Eastern won those games by a combined 59-28 score
Longest run from scrimmage – 87, Gregg Vontell (Bristol Central), 1982
The halfback made his carry in the second quarter; Vontell scored three times that day with runs of 87, 80 and 24 yards. Overall, he scooped up 235 yards on 20 yards.
Longest pass completion – 82, Kiernan Thurston (Bristol Central) from Marvin Fitzpatrick, 1988
*The actual record was broken twice that day. Earlier in the contest, Fitzpatrick found John Laviero for an 81-yard reception.
Longest fumble return – 70, Edgar Hernandez (BE), 2016
Hernandez tried to get Eastern’s offense on track but in the end, Central won the game 30-12 despite the longest fumble return in Thanksgiving Day history.
Longest kick return – 95, Garry Pearson (Bristol Central), 1977
Central won the game 24-21 as Pearson, a former Bristol Eastern standout, accounted for 230 yards on the ground for the Rams on 36 carries.
Longest punt return – 64, Ron Davis (Bristol Central), 2000
– Eastern’s Mel Davis dropped a tremendous 40-yard punt and Ronny Davis ran it in for a TD
Longest return of interception – 95, Jere Merriam (Bristol Central), 1984
Merriam nabbed a pass by Eastern’s Julio Maisonet and ran it in for the game’s third score of the day.
Best pass percentage – 87.5 percent, Mike Hannon (Bristol Eastern), 1964
– Hannon connected on 7-of-8 passes for 87 yards in the 21-0 victory over Central
Most pass completions – 20, Matt Coyne (Bristol Central), 2007
– Coyne made 38 attempts that day but the Rams still lost 42-14
Most carries – 43, Jeff Castolene (Bristol Central), 1971
– Castolene zipped in 153 yards and four TD’s; he had 1,223 yards on the year and 10 touchdowns
Longest punt – 60, Gene Mitchell (Bristol Central), 1981
For the day, the Rams averaged 44 yards-per-punt in the 13-8 triumph over Eastern
Best punt average – 4-for-50, Dave Cichon (Bristol Eastern), 1965
– Cichon zipped out kicks of 46, 55, 57 and 42 yards (which adds up to 50 yards-per-punt)
Most extra points – 6, Chris Hazelton (Bristol Eastern), 2007
– The soon to be Southern Connecticut University kicker went 6-for-6 on the day for the Lancers
Most field goals – 1, Bill Woods (Bristol Eastern), 1996, Jeremy Meccariello (Bristol Eastern), 2012
– The Woods field goal was a 22-yard make and the first in Turkey Day history while Meccariello’s boot was a 25-yard shot and the longest Thanksgiving make ever in Bristol annals.
Longest field goal – 25, Jeremy Meccariello (Bristol Eastern), 2012
– In 2013, Meccariello was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals on the season for the Lancers.
Most interceptions – 3, Gordon Sargent (Bristol Eastern), 1963
– He also ran in a 79-yard kickoff return for a score as Eastern won by a 14-0 tally
Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Single Game
Most points – 46 (Bristol Eastern), 2009; Tyrell Holmes scored 18 points in the second half
Most first downs – 20 (Bristol Central), 1972, 2005; In 2005, Matt Coyne and Dustin Tucker moved the ball with zest.
Most yards rushing – 437 (Bristol Central), 2017;
Most yards passing – 308 (Bristol Eastern), 1970; That was all from QB Dennis Schermerhorn
Most total yards – 463 (Bristol Eastern), 1970; Not counting Schermerhorn’s throwing yardage, BE ran for 155 yards.
Most pass attempts – 38 (Bristol Central), 2007; Matt Coyne connected on 20 of those passes
Most pass completions – 20 (Bristol Central), 2007; Coyne passed for a BC record 2,516 yards that season.
Most yards penalized – 187 (Bristol Eastern), 2014. Easily surpassed the 122 yards the Lancers piled up in 2011. However, Eastern won the showdown 20-18.
Most fumbles – 10 (Eastern), 2006; Miserable day (pouring rain) saw the teams finish in a 14-14 stalemate as the passing game was brought to a halt.
Most fumbles lost – 6 (Bristol Central), 1996; In all, the Rams made a total of nine fumbles
Most QB sacks – 7 (Bristol Eastern), 2012; Eastern .
Most safeties – 2 (Bristol Eastern) 2015; The Lancers lost the game 12-4 and could not add any additional points on the two free kicks by the Rams.
Highest punt average* – 50.0 (Bristol Eastern), 1965; Dave Cichon punted for 200 yards in the game
Fewest first downs – 2 (Eastern), 1959, 1993; In 1993, BE rushed for only 13 total yards in the game
Fewest yards rushing – (-66, Eastern), 2016; Eastern QB Justin Marshall went down and the offense followed.
Fewest yards passing – (-3, Central), 2017; Central’s Dathan Hickey threw just one pass but the strength of the squad was its ability to run, not pass.
Fewest total yards – (-30, Eastern), 2016; Eastern QB Justin Marshall hurt his shoulder and the Lancers’ offense struggled from there.
Fewest pass attempts – Bristol Central: 1, 1960
Fewest pass attempts – Bristol Eastern: 2, 1994, 1998
Fewest pass completions – Bristol Central: 0, 1959, 1976, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1993, 2013, 2016
Fewest pass completions – Bristol Eastern – 0, 1994, 1998, 2003
Fewest yards penalized (against) – Bristol Central – 5, 1970
Fewest yards penalized (against) – Bristol Eastern – 5, 2001
Most consecutive scoreless periods – 18 (Bristol Eastern), 2001-2005
Most consecutive scoring periods – 15 (Bristol Central), 1998-2002
Most shutouts – 17 (Bristol Central), 1959, 1960, 1961, 1967, 1971, 1975, 1980, 1983, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004
Fewest shutouts – 5 (Bristol Eastern), 1963, 1964, 1965, 1973, 2010
Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Combined Team
Most points by both teams – 62, 2008
*Eastern won the contest 34-28
Most rushing yards by both teams – 573, 2017
Most passing yards by both teams – 452, 1970
*Central’s Vic Luboyeski nailed 8-of-15 passes for 144 total yards; Schermerhorn threw for 308.
Most total yards by both teams – 743, 2007
Most pass attempts by both teams – 44, 2007
Most pass completions by both teams – 25, 2007
Most interceptions by both teams – 6, 1983
Most yards penalized by both teams – 249, 2014
Most fumbles by both teams – 14, 2006
Most fumbles lost by both teams – 7, 1996
*The Lancers lost just one ball in the contest, won by Eastern 29-14
Fewest points by both teams – 6, 1983
Fewest yards rushing by both teams – 143, 1959
Fewest yards passing by both teams – 5, 1994
Fewest total yards by both teams – 162, 1959
Fewest yards penalized by both teams – 30, 2001
Fewest fumbles lost by both teams – 0, 1966, 1968, 1993, 2004
Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Individual Totals from Turkey Day
Most touchdowns – 12, Timmy Washington (Bristol Central) 1999-2001
*He notched three in 1999, five in 2000 and four in 2001
Most points – 80, Timmy Washington (Bristol Central), 1999-2001
*Washington scored 21 in 1999, added 31 in 2000 and zipped in 28 during the 2001 contest
Most touchdown passes – 6, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1969-70
*Schermerhorn threw for three touchdowns in 1969 (two were caught by Al Johnston and one was thrown to Frank White) while chucking another three in 1970 (Lou Miller, Rick Schmaltz and Rich Lindquist all made touchdown receptions) for a total of 535 passing yards over those two Turkey Day games.
Thanksgiving Day – 100-YARD RUSHING GAMES (yards-per-carry)
Tim Washington (BC), 353 yards on 41 carries (8.6 yards-per-carry), 2000
Dathan Hickey (BC), 333 yards on 28 carries (11.9), 2017
Tim Washington (BC), 242 on 22 carries (11.0), 2001
Micah Zabel (BC), 237 on 25 carries (9.5), 1992
Gregg Vontell (BC), 235 on 20 carries (11.8), 1982
Luis Medina (BC), 233 on 27 carries (8.6.), 2016
Garry Pearson (BC), 230 on 36 carries (6.4), 1977
Gerry Ouellette (BE), 211 on 26 carries (8.1), 2013
Dylon Ouellette (BE), 208 on 18 carries (11.6), 2010
John Gagliardi (BC), 202 on 26 carries (7.7), 1994
Nick Crowley (BE), 201 on 37 carries (5.4), 2012
Gerry Ouellette (BC), 189 on 18 carries (10.5), 1984
Garry Pearson, (BC), 185 on 42 carries (4.4), 1978
Craig Capurso (BC), 183 on 29 carries (6.3), 1998
Reinaldo Soto (BE), 183 on 32 carries (5.7), 1996
Rich Godbout (BC), 182 on 42 carries (4.3), 1972
David Casanova (BE), 181 on 14 carries (12.9), 2007
Jon Petke (BE), exact yardage unavailable, 1964
Justus Fitzpatrick (BC), 171 on 30 carries (5.7), 2018
Ken Fort (BC), 168 on 20 carries (8.4), 1989
Tim Washington (BC), 165 on 41 carries (4.0), 1999
Jeff Castolene (BC), 153 on 43 carries (3.6), 1971
Kiernan Thurston (BC), 146 on 21 carries (7.0), 1988
D.J. Hernandez (BC), 145 on 15 carries (9.7), 2002
Gerry Ouellette (BE), 144 on 27 carries (5.3), 2014
D.J. Hernandez (BC), 142 on 29 carries (4.9), 2003
Kiernan Thurston (BC), 142 on 30 carries (4.7), 1987
Rich Musumano (BE), 141 on 18 carries (7.8), 1984
Reinaldo Soto (BE), 137 on 20 carries (6.9), 1998
Pat Brookman (BE), 134 on 7 carries (19.1), 1998
Tim McHugh (BE), 135 on 20 carries (6.8), 1972
Billy Parks (BC), 133 on 23 carries (5.8), 1981
Brian Rooney (BE), 128 on 20 carries (6.4), 1982
D’Andre Conaway (BC), 128 on 28 carries (4.6), 2014
Steve Ziogas (BC), 126 on 18 carries (7.0), 2004
Tyler Burrow (BC), 125 on 21 carries (6.0), 2013
Noah Cruz (BC), 122 on 19 carries (6.4), 2015
Jahmil Effend, (BE), 118 on 22 carries (5.4), 2011
Dymetric Maisonet (BC), 118 on 21 carries (5.6), 2008
Dennis Hernandez (BC), 116 on 26 carries (4.5), 1973
Craig Capurso (BC), 115 on 25 carries (4.6), 1997
Reinaldo Soto (BE), 114 on 20 carries (5.7), 1997
Ralph Milano (BC), 114 on 29 carries (3.9), 1976
Breyone Evans (BC), 111 on 21 carries (5.3), 2002
Tim Gunn (BE), 109 on 13 carries (8.4), 1988
Mike Zeigler (BE), 109 on 27 carries (4.0), 2008
Brian Walker (BE), 105 on 15 carries (7.0), 2001
Dustin Tucker (BC), 102 on 20 carries (5.1), 2005
Isaiah Miller (BC), 102 on 19 carries (5.4), 2016
Pat Brookman (BE), 101 on 10 carries (10.1), 1997
*As always, the Thanksgiving Day records are available via the Bristol Central High School website, bchs.bristol.k12.ct.us/.