‘Battle for the Bell’ by the numbers

Thanksgiving Day – Players of the Game

1996

BE offense: Reinaldo Soto

BE defense: Rob Houle

BC offense: Nick Richardson

BC defense: Garth Camp

1997

BE offense: Pat Brookman

BE defense: Ryan Forcier

BC offense: Craig Capurso

BC defense: Brian Kozikowski

1998

BE offense: Pat Brookman and Reinaldo Soto

BE defense: Ryan Bauder

BC offense: Craig Capurso

BC defense: Jim Piotrowski

1999

BE offense: Ed Stanton

BE defense: Eric Carbone

BC offense: Tim Washington

BC defense: Mike Egan

2000

BE offense: Eric Carbone

BE defense: Adam Zadrozny

BC offense: Tim Washington

BC defense: Mike Drury

2001

BE offense: Brian Walker

BE defense: Adam Zadrozny

BC offense: Tim Washington

BC defense: Jason Kasparian

2002

BE offense: Brian Walker

BE defense: Nick Consonni

BC offense: Breyone Evans

BC defense: Mike Correa

2003

BE offense: Greg Jenkins

BE defense: Kyle Curtis

BC offense: D.J. Hernandez

BC defense: Josh Whistnant

2004

BE offense: Lorenzo Brown

BE defense: Jeff Laroche

BC offense: Cory Brown, Sean Ware and Steve Ziogas

BC defense: Mike Fiorini

2005

BE offense: Kyle Mullaney

BE defense: Greg Grochowski

BC offense: Dustin Tucker

BC defense: Jeremy Raducha

2006

BE offense: Todd Krolikowski

BE defense: Joe Langer

BC offense: Aaron Hernandez

BC defense: Dennis Sansoucie

2007

BE offense: David Casanova

BE defense: Tom Tarantino

BC offense: Matt Coyne

BC defense: Nolan Galipo

2008

BE offense: Dean Connelly

BE defense: Tyrell Holmes

BC offense: Dymetric Maisonet

BC defense: Dan Belfi

2009

BE offense: Raymond Ortiz

BE defense: Dylan Oakes

BC offense: Jared Lincoln

BC defense: Kyle Pecevich

2010

BE offense: Dylon Ouellette

BE defense: Tyrell Holmes

BC offense: Tim White

BC defense: John Simpson

2011

BE offense: Jahmil Effend

BE defense: Mitch Wheelock

BC offense: Mike Benites

BC defense: Dylan Stanco

2012

BE offense: Nick Crowley

BE defense: Harrison Sacharko

BC offense: Jake Martel

BC defense: Jarrett Michaels

2013

BE offense: Gerry Ouellette

BE defense: Kyle Porter

BC offense: Tyler Burrow

BC defense: Christian Hildebrand

2014

BE offense: Gerry Ouellette

BE defense: Allen Arbuckle

BC offense: D’Andre Conaway

BC defense: Tommy Nelligan

2015

BE offense: Josh Sampson

BE defense: Zac Thompson

BC offense: Noah Cruz

BC defense: Tyler Boi

2016

BE offense: Connor Trowbridge

BE defense: Tyler Mason

BC offense: Luis Medina

BC defense: Mike Guzman

2017

BE offense: Ariza Kolloverja

BE defense: Elijah Gagliardo

BC offense: Dathan Hickey

BC defense: Devon Dawson

2018

BE offense: Justin Marshall

BE defense: Matt D’Amato

BC offense: Justus Fitzpatrick

BC defense: Ryan Rodriguez

Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Individual

Most touchdowns – 5, Tim Washington (Bristol Central), 2000

Washington made scoring runs of 40, 2, 4, 11 and 69 yards in the victory over Eastern. He ended the season tied for the state record in touchdowns scored in a single season with 42.

Most yards rushing – 353, Tim Washington (Bristol Central), 2000

Washington ended the year with 3,005 yards, a new state record.

Most yards passing – 308, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1970

That season, the CCSU bound Schermerhorn threw for over 1,700 yards

Most pass receptions – 8, Rick Schmaltz (Bristol Eastern), 1970

Schmaltz picked up 161 yards on those eight catches and scored a touchdown.

8, Elijah Gagliardo (Bristol Eastern), 2017

The then-sophomore had a strong second half of the season and on Thanksgiving, his receptions led to 92 total yards on the afternoon.

Most receiving yards – 161, Rick Schmaltz (Bristol Eastern), 1970

Once again, he caught those eight receptions for 161 yards

Most TD passes – 3, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1969, 1970

– Eastern won those games by a combined 59-28 score

Longest run from scrimmage – 87, Gregg Vontell (Bristol Central), 1982

The halfback made his carry in the second quarter; Vontell scored three times that day with runs of 87, 80 and 24 yards. Overall, he scooped up 235 yards on 20 yards.

Longest pass completion – 82, Kiernan Thurston (Bristol Central) from Marvin Fitzpatrick, 1988

*The actual record was broken twice that day. Earlier in the contest, Fitzpatrick found John Laviero for an 81-yard reception.

Longest fumble return – 70, Edgar Hernandez (BE), 2016

Hernandez tried to get Eastern’s offense on track but in the end, Central won the game 30-12 despite the longest fumble return in Thanksgiving Day history.

Longest kick return – 95, Garry Pearson (Bristol Central), 1977

Central won the game 24-21 as Pearson, a former Bristol Eastern standout, accounted for 230 yards on the ground for the Rams on 36 carries.

Longest punt return – 64, Ron Davis (Bristol Central), 2000

– Eastern’s Mel Davis dropped a tremendous 40-yard punt and Ronny Davis ran it in for a TD

Longest return of interception – 95, Jere Merriam (Bristol Central), 1984

Merriam nabbed a pass by Eastern’s Julio Maisonet and ran it in for the game’s third score of the day.

Best pass percentage – 87.5 percent, Mike Hannon (Bristol Eastern), 1964

– Hannon connected on 7-of-8 passes for 87 yards in the 21-0 victory over Central

Most pass completions – 20, Matt Coyne (Bristol Central), 2007

– Coyne made 38 attempts that day but the Rams still lost 42-14

Most carries – 43, Jeff Castolene (Bristol Central), 1971

– Castolene zipped in 153 yards and four TD’s; he had 1,223 yards on the year and 10 touchdowns

Longest punt – 60, Gene Mitchell (Bristol Central), 1981

For the day, the Rams averaged 44 yards-per-punt in the 13-8 triumph over Eastern

Best punt average – 4-for-50, Dave Cichon (Bristol Eastern), 1965

– Cichon zipped out kicks of 46, 55, 57 and 42 yards (which adds up to 50 yards-per-punt)

Most extra points – 6, Chris Hazelton (Bristol Eastern), 2007

– The soon to be Southern Connecticut University kicker went 6-for-6 on the day for the Lancers

Most field goals – 1, Bill Woods (Bristol Eastern), 1996, Jeremy Meccariello (Bristol Eastern), 2012

– The Woods field goal was a 22-yard make and the first in Turkey Day history while Meccariello’s boot was a 25-yard shot and the longest Thanksgiving make ever in Bristol annals.

Longest field goal – 25, Jeremy Meccariello (Bristol Eastern), 2012

– In 2013, Meccariello was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals on the season for the Lancers.

Most interceptions – 3, Gordon Sargent (Bristol Eastern), 1963

– He also ran in a 79-yard kickoff return for a score as Eastern won by a 14-0 tally

Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Single Game

Most points – 46 (Bristol Eastern), 2009; Tyrell Holmes scored 18 points in the second half

Most first downs – 20 (Bristol Central), 1972, 2005; In 2005, Matt Coyne and Dustin Tucker moved the ball with zest.

Most yards rushing – 437 (Bristol Central), 2017;

Most yards passing – 308 (Bristol Eastern), 1970; That was all from QB Dennis Schermerhorn

Most total yards – 463 (Bristol Eastern), 1970; Not counting Schermerhorn’s throwing yardage, BE ran for 155 yards.

Most pass attempts – 38 (Bristol Central), 2007; Matt Coyne connected on 20 of those passes

Most pass completions – 20 (Bristol Central), 2007; Coyne passed for a BC record 2,516 yards that season.

Most yards penalized – 187 (Bristol Eastern), 2014. Easily surpassed the 122 yards the Lancers piled up in 2011. However, Eastern won the showdown 20-18.

Most fumbles – 10 (Eastern), 2006; Miserable day (pouring rain) saw the teams finish in a 14-14 stalemate as the passing game was brought to a halt.

Most fumbles lost – 6 (Bristol Central), 1996; In all, the Rams made a total of nine fumbles

Most QB sacks – 7 (Bristol Eastern), 2012; Eastern .

Most safeties – 2 (Bristol Eastern) 2015; The Lancers lost the game 12-4 and could not add any additional points on the two free kicks by the Rams.

Highest punt average* – 50.0 (Bristol Eastern), 1965; Dave Cichon punted for 200 yards in the game

Fewest first downs – 2 (Eastern), 1959, 1993; In 1993, BE rushed for only 13 total yards in the game

Fewest yards rushing – (-66, Eastern), 2016; Eastern QB Justin Marshall went down and the offense followed.

Fewest yards passing – (-3, Central), 2017; Central’s Dathan Hickey threw just one pass but the strength of the squad was its ability to run, not pass.

Fewest total yards – (-30, Eastern), 2016; Eastern QB Justin Marshall hurt his shoulder and the Lancers’ offense struggled from there.

Fewest pass attempts – Bristol Central: 1, 1960

Fewest pass attempts – Bristol Eastern: 2, 1994, 1998

Fewest pass completions – Bristol Central: 0, 1959, 1976, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1993, 2013, 2016

Fewest pass completions – Bristol Eastern – 0, 1994, 1998, 2003

Fewest yards penalized (against) – Bristol Central – 5, 1970

Fewest yards penalized (against) – Bristol Eastern – 5, 2001

Most consecutive scoreless periods – 18 (Bristol Eastern), 2001-2005

Most consecutive scoring periods – 15 (Bristol Central), 1998-2002

Most shutouts – 17 (Bristol Central), 1959, 1960, 1961, 1967, 1971, 1975, 1980, 1983, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004

Fewest shutouts – 5 (Bristol Eastern), 1963, 1964, 1965, 1973, 2010

Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Combined Team

Most points by both teams – 62, 2008

*Eastern won the contest 34-28

Most rushing yards by both teams – 573, 2017

Most passing yards by both teams – 452, 1970

*Central’s Vic Luboyeski nailed 8-of-15 passes for 144 total yards; Schermerhorn threw for 308.

Most total yards by both teams – 743, 2007

Most pass attempts by both teams – 44, 2007

Most pass completions by both teams – 25, 2007

Most interceptions by both teams – 6, 1983

Most yards penalized by both teams – 249, 2014

Most fumbles by both teams – 14, 2006

Most fumbles lost by both teams – 7, 1996

*The Lancers lost just one ball in the contest, won by Eastern 29-14

Fewest points by both teams – 6, 1983

Fewest yards rushing by both teams – 143, 1959

Fewest yards passing by both teams – 5, 1994

Fewest total yards by both teams – 162, 1959

Fewest yards penalized by both teams – 30, 2001

Fewest fumbles lost by both teams – 0, 1966, 1968, 1993, 2004

Thanksgiving Game Day Records: Individual Totals from Turkey Day

Most touchdowns – 12, Timmy Washington (Bristol Central) 1999-2001

*He notched three in 1999, five in 2000 and four in 2001

Most points – 80, Timmy Washington (Bristol Central), 1999-2001

*Washington scored 21 in 1999, added 31 in 2000 and zipped in 28 during the 2001 contest

Most touchdown passes – 6, Dennis Schermerhorn (Bristol Eastern), 1969-70

*Schermerhorn threw for three touchdowns in 1969 (two were caught by Al Johnston and one was thrown to Frank White) while chucking another three in 1970 (Lou Miller, Rick Schmaltz and Rich Lindquist all made touchdown receptions) for a total of 535 passing yards over those two Turkey Day games.

Thanksgiving Day – 100-YARD RUSHING GAMES (yards-per-carry)

Tim Washington (BC), 353 yards on 41 carries (8.6 yards-per-carry), 2000

Dathan Hickey (BC), 333 yards on 28 carries (11.9), 2017

Tim Washington (BC), 242 on 22 carries (11.0), 2001

Micah Zabel (BC), 237 on 25 carries (9.5), 1992

Gregg Vontell (BC), 235 on 20 carries (11.8), 1982

Luis Medina (BC), 233 on 27 carries (8.6.), 2016

Garry Pearson (BC), 230 on 36 carries (6.4), 1977

Gerry Ouellette (BE), 211 on 26 carries (8.1), 2013

Dylon Ouellette (BE), 208 on 18 carries (11.6), 2010

John Gagliardi (BC), 202 on 26 carries (7.7), 1994

Nick Crowley (BE), 201 on 37 carries (5.4), 2012

Gerry Ouellette (BC), 189 on 18 carries (10.5), 1984

Garry Pearson, (BC), 185 on 42 carries (4.4), 1978

Craig Capurso (BC), 183 on 29 carries (6.3), 1998

Reinaldo Soto (BE), 183 on 32 carries (5.7), 1996

Rich Godbout (BC), 182 on 42 carries (4.3), 1972

David Casanova (BE), 181 on 14 carries (12.9), 2007

Jon Petke (BE), exact yardage unavailable, 1964

Justus Fitzpatrick (BC), 171 on 30 carries (5.7), 2018

Ken Fort (BC), 168 on 20 carries (8.4), 1989

Tim Washington (BC), 165 on 41 carries (4.0), 1999

Jeff Castolene (BC), 153 on 43 carries (3.6), 1971

Kiernan Thurston (BC), 146 on 21 carries (7.0), 1988

D.J. Hernandez (BC), 145 on 15 carries (9.7), 2002

Gerry Ouellette (BE), 144 on 27 carries (5.3), 2014

D.J. Hernandez (BC), 142 on 29 carries (4.9), 2003

Kiernan Thurston (BC), 142 on 30 carries (4.7), 1987

Rich Musumano (BE), 141 on 18 carries (7.8), 1984

Reinaldo Soto (BE), 137 on 20 carries (6.9), 1998

Pat Brookman (BE), 134 on 7 carries (19.1), 1998

Tim McHugh (BE), 135 on 20 carries (6.8), 1972

Billy Parks (BC), 133 on 23 carries (5.8), 1981

Brian Rooney (BE), 128 on 20 carries (6.4), 1982

D’Andre Conaway (BC), 128 on 28 carries (4.6), 2014

Steve Ziogas (BC), 126 on 18 carries (7.0), 2004

Tyler Burrow (BC), 125 on 21 carries (6.0), 2013

Noah Cruz (BC), 122 on 19 carries (6.4), 2015

Jahmil Effend, (BE), 118 on 22 carries (5.4), 2011

Dymetric Maisonet (BC), 118 on 21 carries (5.6), 2008

Dennis Hernandez (BC), 116 on 26 carries (4.5), 1973

Craig Capurso (BC), 115 on 25 carries (4.6), 1997

Reinaldo Soto (BE), 114 on 20 carries (5.7), 1997

Ralph Milano (BC), 114 on 29 carries (3.9), 1976

Breyone Evans (BC), 111 on 21 carries (5.3), 2002

Tim Gunn (BE), 109 on 13 carries (8.4), 1988

Mike Zeigler (BE), 109 on 27 carries (4.0), 2008

Brian Walker (BE), 105 on 15 carries (7.0), 2001

Dustin Tucker (BC), 102 on 20 carries (5.1), 2005

Isaiah Miller (BC), 102 on 19 carries (5.4), 2016

Pat Brookman (BE), 101 on 10 carries (10.1), 1997

*As always, the Thanksgiving Day records are available via the Bristol Central High School website, bchs.bristol.k12.ct.us/.