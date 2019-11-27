Salvation Army to accept digital donations

The Salvation Army announced it is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic red kettles.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on red kettle signs, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and a receipt will be emailed to their phone.

“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s fight for good,” said divisional commander of the Salvation Army’s southern New England division, Major Gregory Hartshorn, in a press release. “It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and Christmas assistance for families in need.”

Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional red kettles, online at www.Give.Salvation-ArmyUSA.org, or by texting KETTLE to 91999.

More information at www.SalvationArmyCT.org.