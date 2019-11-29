Bristol, show off your lights

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

Bristol residents can participate in a lighting contest sponsored by Rob Osenkowski and Mike Prentiss of Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage. This is their first year doing the contest.

“Rob and I have had the idea for about two years, but last year we were very involved with the event, Holidays on the Hill, which was the children’s event up on the Federal Hill Green,” said Prentiss. “We wanted to create an event that was low maintenance, but great for families to attend. This event allows you and your family the opportunity to jump in the car, grab a coffee or hot chocolate and tour the town. There is something about Christmas Lights that brings individuals of all ages back to their childhood.”

To be eligible you have to be a Bristol resident, and register your family name and address to BristolHolidayLights@gmail.com by Saturday, Dec. 7.

“Participants will have to have their display set up for Dec. 7 and on from 5 to 9 p.m. each night until the contest is over,” said Prentiss. “The viewing nights will be Dec. 13, 14, 20, and 21. Voting (via Facebook page Bristol Talks) will start on Dec. 20 and end Dec. 22 at noon on the Facebook Group, Bristol Talks, where there are over 26,000 members.”

Prentiss said that there are currently nine entries signed up (Osenkowski’s Lights on Rosewood is not eligible although it will be on the map of locations).

The top prize will be a $100 Gift Certificate to Rodd’s on the Go, courtesy of Gina Pellrine. “This is the perfect prize around the holidays, as Gina can help with any of your prepared foods and/or catering needs. Second place will receive a family holiday pack including a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cookie batter, etc.,” said Prentiss.

“This will be an annual tradition with more prizes to come as the event grows. We hope we can continue to grow participation in the years to come,” said Prentiss.