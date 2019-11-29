Girls soccer: BE’s season ends in 1st round of states

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

MILFORD – The No. 18 ranked Bristol Eastern girls soccer team saw its season end in the first round of the CIAC Class L tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 12, dropping a 3-0 decision to No. 15 Foran in Milford.

The Lancers ended its season at 8-6-3 overall while Foran moved to 10-5-2, taking on second ranked Suffield in second round action.

The Wildcats’ Colleen Ardolino scored the team’s first goal in the match off an assist by Arianna Montero with 23:45 left to go in the first half — making it a 1-0 game.

But thanks to Eastern’s stingy defense, it remained a 1-0 match at intermission.

However, 10 minutes into the second 40, the Wildcats tallied a second goal.

Off a penalty kick, Anna Lee Melton notched a goal to double up the cushion at 2-0 with 30 minutes remaining to play.

Finally, Ardolino zipped in a goal via an assist from Georgia Malesky and with 21:14 showing on the clock, Foran scooped up an imposing 3-0 cushion and never looked back.

Maura Cyr had five saves for Eastern while Emily Wheaton posted three for the home team.

The contest marked the final match for Bristol Eastern seniors Mollie Lewis, Sara Stadnicki, Avery Arbuckle, and Leah Policarpio.