Girls volleyball: Central makes it to quarterfinals of Class L

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central volleyball team ended the season with an excellent 17-6 record – making it to the quarterfinal round of the Class L state tournament bracket before bowing out.

Step one was a 3-0 sweep of No. 23 Suffield behind game scores of 25-8, 25-9, and 25-16 as the 10th rated squad won it from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium in Bristol on Monday, Nov. 11.

Kathryn Ross led the charge with 11 kills and five aces while super setter Ashleigh Clark dished out 20 assists.

In second round action on Thursday, Nov. 14, No. 26 St. Joseph played with fire in Bristol, scooping up the first set, 25-19.

But from there, it was all Rams.

Central ended the evening with three set wins in a row (25-16, 25-19, and 25-16) to close out the match.

Ross was on-point with 32 kills while rejecting three shots while Jadyn Bauer slammed down eight kills and zipped up four aces.

Gwen Torreso collected five aces and 11 digs while Emily Ericson nabbed six digs.

Clark (48 assists) had another excellent match from the setting position.

Finally, in the quarterfinal round, the Rams battled an excellent Avon squad – the second ranked team in Class L – and the locals fell in straight sets.

The Falcons etched up scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-19 from Avon high school on Saturday, November 16.

Avon’s Emily Dempsey led the charge with 14 kills while teammate Noelle Powers was strong on the service front with four aces.

Ross zipped up nine kills, Kayla St. Onge added five while Jadyn Bauer had two to lead Central.

Peyton Greger collected four kills and three aces, Torreso got 10 digs from the backline, Ericson ended the match with six kills and Clark ran the offense well and had 25 assists.