Panel tries to get traction for mural project

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

The Arts and Culture Commission is evaluating steps to further its efforts to bring a city mural project to fruition.

The commission plans, along with Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, to meet with stakeholders in the project.

“Everyone needs to know what’s happening,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “When people aren’t armed with information, it goes bad.”

The mayor proposed that the commission meet with stakeholders so that the city could get on board with the mural project because city officials werene when the idea was first proposed.

“We hope that this mural on our Main Street will inspire younger generations. We as a community support the arts, creativity and dreamers. People may love it, may hate it, but it’s just one facet of public art in Bristol. There will be many varieties in the kind of art you will see in the city,” said commission chairwoman, Lindsay Vigue.

The mural would go on the Webster Bank building, 150 Main St., Bristol, and will be funded through a grant. The commission interviewed two artists and based their choice on the artists’ portfolios.

“The wall where Webster Bank is is such a large and prominent wall. I have always imagined artwork adorning it – I know I’m not alone in that. It’s such a large space and perfect canvas for color and life,” said Vigue. “The commission as a whole decided to work to get permission from Webster Bank’s corporate team to be able to have a professional artist create a piece of artwork on the wall. Luckily for us, the bank was receptive and gave us permission for use of the wall space.”

“We began researching professional mural artists who have experience with large canvases like this one. We looked at artists from Connecticut, Boston, New York and Rhode Island. We narrowed it down to two Connecticut based mural artists,” said Vigue. “We hired Hartford based artist, Corey Pane. We asked him to create a piece of art for the space. We told him we wanted it to be vibrant, colorful and have elements of Bristol, but not the same historical representations of Bristol we have seen time and time again. We wanted something to speak to the community in a new way. Bristol re-imagined. There are still changes being made to the draft of the artwork and we hope to have the creation underway in the spring.”