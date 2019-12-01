Obituary: Camilla (Pelletier) Caron, 90

Camilla (Pelletier) Caron, 90, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Alphonse Caron, passed away on Friday (November 22, 2019) at The Pines of Bristol. Camilla was born in Fort Kent, Maine on December 11, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Odile (Michaud) Pelletier.

Camilla moved to Bristol in 1959 and was a parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and playing bingo with many of her friends and relatives. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Camilla is survived by her two sons: Alan Caron of Terryville, Kenneth Caron of New Orleans, Louisiana; her daughter: Sandra West and her husband Fred of Burlington; her daughter-in-law: Judy Caron of Bristol; her two brothers: Rocky Pelletier of Prospect, Delmar Pelletier of New York State and Florida; her sister: Marilyn Thibodeau of Fort Kent, Maine; her four grandchildren: Earl Delano III, Holly Delano, Amie Caron-O’Connor, Bryan Caron; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 44 years and her parents; Camilla is predeceased by her son: Gary Caron; and her two brothers: Galen and Lucien Pelletier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Monday (November 25, 2019) between 4 and 6 PM.

