Obituary: Cheryl Lee Prenez, 54

Cheryl Lee Prenez, 54, of Bristol, passed away November 3, 2019. She is at peace at last. She leaves behind her parents Charlie and Sharon Gray and Richard Prenez; daughter, Cassie Hall; sisters, Patricia Farkash, Elizabeth Bulluss, Melissa Adams, Jennifer Devine, Robin Miessau, Laura Prenez, Christine Prenez, Marlene Schulman; her friend Bobby Davenport; her grandchildren, Garrett, Adrian, Aurora, and Angel, also several nieces and nephews. One of her favorite sayings was: Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, It’s about learning to dance in the rain. A memorial service will be held 11:30AM on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church on Monday prior to the service from 10 to 11:30. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

