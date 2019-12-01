Obituary: Dorothy Hogan Boyle, 89

Dorothy Hogan Boyle, 89, of Bristol, beloved wife of Terrance “Terry” Boyle, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a faith filled battle with cancer. Dot was born in Waterbury on June 25, 1930 and was the only child of the late Ann Durkin Hogan and John Hogan. She was raised in Naugatuck and attended Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury. She graduated from Danbury State Teachers College, now Western Connecticut State University. She earned several master’s degrees including one in education from the University of Hawaii. Dot taught elementary school in several places including a year at St Joseph School, Bristol. She retired from the Bristol Public School system as a reading consultant. She was a member of St Joseph Parish and affiliated with many religious organizations over the years including as a founding member of the Mother’s Circles, a support group for Catholic mothers which was active in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Dot is survived by her loving husband of over 59 years, Terrance F. Boyle, and three children: Mary Fortier and her husband, David, Ann Boyle and Charles Boyle; and six grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife, Rachel, Elizabeth and her husband, Thomas, Gregory, Genevieve, Chelsea and Christy, who has been her primary caretaker for the last 16 months. She is also survived by a first cousin Rose Hurlihe of Milford, CT, and two of her husband’s nieces, Mary Salvo and Kathleen Flynn. Friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday, November 30, 2019 between 9:30 and 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 at St Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., Bristol, CT 06010 or St Joseph School, 335 Center St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dot’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

