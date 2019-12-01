Obituary: Kenneth S. Beck, 70

Kenneth S. Beck, 70, a lifetime resident of Bristol, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Kenneth was born on March 31, 1949 and was the son of the late Stanley and Cecelia (Radzikowsky) Beck. He was a longtime employee of Food Mart from which he retired. He then worked at CW Resources in New Britain up to the present. In his younger years, Kenny loved to walk everywhere. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed shopping and was always dressed to a tee. He will be dearly missed. Kenneth is survived by his brother: Gerald Beck and his wife Stephanie of Bristol; his two sisters: Lenore Gallagher and her husband Dennis of Bristol, Nancy Blaise and her husband Nelson of New York; and his eight nieces and nephews: Sheri Bianco, Kim Wojewoda, Mary-Christine Bird, Katelynne Caruso, Melissa Shirley, Cindy Godwin, Roger and Stanley Manning. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is predeceased by his brother: Russell Beck. The family would like to thank the staff of Mosaic at Glendale Dr. for the professional and loving care they provided for Kenny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday between 8 and 9 AM. Memorial donations may be made to B.A.R.C., 195 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Kenneth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

