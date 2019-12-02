Bristol Chorale, Brass & Wind Ensemble perform holiday music Dec. 15

Bristol Chorale and the Bristol Brass & Wind Ensemble will offer an evening of holiday songs on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

The venue will feature choral, instrumental and combined festive music. The 110-voice chorale and 75 member wind ensemble have provided numerous standing room only community concerts.

Some featured songs this year will be “Here We Come A-Caroling,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” “Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus,” a Irving Berlin holiday medley, and John Rutter’s “Angel’s Carol.”

The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will be performing “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.

Tickets are $15 and are available at bristolchorale.org.