Donations sought to fund outdoor classrooms

“Outdoor Classrooms – A Work of Heart” is a program that will provide Bristol students the opportunity to get outside and learn about nature and how to take care of the environment.

In the spring and summer of 2019, the City of Bristol Department of Public Works partnered with Bristol Public Schools to launch “Bristol Gardens – A Work of Heart” in 13 Bristol schools.

The mission for this project was to give hands-on experience to students through creating and growing their own gardens each season, said a press release from the city. The gardens are maintained by the students along with the assistance of parents from each schools’ PTA/PTO.

In order to extend learning opportunities for the gardens in each school, DPW and BPS are working in partnership with Sustainable CT to create additional outdoor learning spaces in the spring of 2020 with a goal of raising $10,000 by Dec. 31. Every donation made by Dec. 31 will be matched 100 percent by Sustainable CT.

DPW and BPS are asking for the community’s help to meet the fundraising goal deadline. To date over $2,500 has been raised – with the end of the year fast approaching they are hoping the community will help to reach their goal, said the press release. The funds will be used to purchase enclosed chalkboards, flexible seating, and supplies for each of the 13 outdoor classrooms.

With over 25 students per classroom, the news release said, the funds raised will allow for the creation of 13 outdoor classrooms to complement the existing gardens. Over 6,000 students will receive the benefit of the extra space needed to expand hands-on learning opportunities while connecting with nature. The outdoor classrooms will give teachers the ability to go outside with their students. All subjects or curriculum can be taught in the outdoor classroom while teaching students the importance of taking care of the environment.

“Students learn best by doing. This is a perfect opportunity for them to get away from the computers and make learning fun while getting in touch with nature,” stated Lindsey Rivers, Bristol Public Works analyst in the press release.

An outdoor classroom will also be added to the Pine Lake Adventure Park, a challenge course located at Pine Lake in Bristol. This course presents participants with physical obstacles that require them to creatively problem solve in order to be successful. By installing an outdoor classroom onsite, the press release said facilitators will be able to transition students from the classroom to an outdoor environment. The space will be utilized for reviewing important safety procedures, setting goals and working with the school system’s curriculum to set learning outcomes for participants. The park is overseen by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department.

“Public-private partnerships are important components to maintain the high quality education system that we have. It is also great timing for those who are interested in making an end of the year tax deductible donation” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the news release.

For information and to make an online donation, visit ioby.org/project/bristol-outdoor-classroom-work-heart.