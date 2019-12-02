New aquatics coordinator hired for city

The City of Bristol Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services have selected Raelynne Andrews as its new aquatics coordinator.

Andrews graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2012, University of Saint Joseph in 2017, and she is currently pursuing a master’s of social work degree from Quinnipiac University.

Andrews is a lifelong resident of the City of Bristol. She has worked for the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services’ Aquatics Division in a variety of part time roles since 2011. She has served as a water safety instructor, lifeguard, and most recently as a head lifeguard supervising all three city pools. Andrews is also an American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor and Water Safety Instructor Trainer; responsible for certifying dozens of professional lifeguards and swim instructors annually.

As aquatics coordinator, Andrews will be responsible for assisting the aquatics supervisor in the overall operations of two outdoor park pools and an indoor year-round aquatics facility, the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center.

In anticipation of her new role, Andrews said in a press release, “I’ve enjoyed working with the department, and I am so excited to further my time in this new position. I look forward to working alongside the aquatics supervisor to continue developing and growing the aquatics program for the City of Bristol.”

Andrews officially assumed the role of aquatics coordinator on Monday, Nov. 25, with an annual starting salary of $56,785.