Wireless Zone teams up with Toys for Tots for donations

Bristol’s Wireless Zone, 1188 Farmington Ave. is continuing its partnership with the Marine Corps with the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

The partnership began in 2012.

“Our goal through the Toys for Tots donation is delivering a message of hope to our young generations. It’s a moment for us just as much as it will be for the children who receive the gifts on Christmas morning, and we look forward to helping make this year’s Toys for Tots campaign the most successful one yet,” said a press release from Wireless Zone’s corporate headquarters.

“We encourage each of our customers to bring a toy donation with them on their next visit to our store. When customers walk through our door with a toy in their hand, we are so proud to be the place they come to donate gifts,” said the release. “We encourage all of our owners to donate to Toys for Tots through the Wireless Zone Foundation.”

“Over its 61-year history, Toys for Tots has delivered over 548 million toys, including a whopping 18 million toy distributed last holiday season. Wireless Zone has contributed thousands of toys since the partnership began in 2012,” said the release.

Bristol Wireless Zone, along with other locations of the chain, is asking people to donate new toys to their store that will go to children for Christmas. Wireless Zone asks you donate what you would consider an appropriate gift for your own children/relative, and also consider appropriate gifts for older children, and toddlers. Bristol residents can drop off their donations at the Bristol Wireless Zone, 1188 Farmington Ave. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.