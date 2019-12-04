Tunxis registration through Jan. 21

Credit registration for the spring 2020 semester is in progress at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. Classes start Jan. 22. For information on how to apply and register, contact the admissions office at (860) 773-1490, or visit tunxis.edu/apply.

Tunxis will have extended walk-in hours in Founders Hall, from 8:30 a.m. To 6:30 p.m., on the following Tuesdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, Jan. 7, 14. Visitors will be able to apply, receive advising, register for classes, ask about financial aid and make payments. The final registration will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tunxis offers more than 70 associate degrees and certificates that prepare students for transfer to four-year degrees and transition into the workforce with such programs as advanced manufacturing technology, accelerated business, computer information systems, early childhood education, energy management, engineering, criminal justice, graphic design, liberal arts and sciences, pathway to teaching careers, and technology. Financial aid and payment plans are available for those full- and part-time credit students who qualify.

For those who seek the flexibility of learning off-campus, online courses are also available.

TCC’s Transfer Ticket associate degrees provide seamless transfer and a low-cost pathway to a bachelor’s degree at the Connecticut State Universities and Charter Oak State College.

Continuing education (credit-free) registration is ongoing, offering career training for professions such as certified nurse aide, medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician, central sterile processing technician, veterinary assistant, patient care technician, and veterinary assistant. Some programs are approved for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding through the Connecticut Department of Labor. Professional development and personal interest courses are also available. For continuing education courses, there are a variety of convenient ways to register.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177. Visit the Tunxis website at www.tunxis.edu.