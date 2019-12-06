Girls swimming: Eastern does better than Central at Class Ms

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern girls swimming teams took part of the Class M championships at Southern Connecticut’s Hutchinson Natatorium on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and had several finishes all over the board.

This time around, the Lancers outscored the Rams by just three points at the championship event.

Eastern tallied 132 points for 17th place while Central notched 129 and was one spot behind the Lancers in the final standings.

But the top two squads at the event were familiar to past championship competitions.

Over the last two years, North Haven was the runner-up at the Class M event. But this time around, the squad dethroned Daniel Hand to take the championship.

North Haven scored 622 points to just outpace Hand (599.5) for the Class M title.

East Lyme (third, 427 points), Mercy (fourth, 351.5), and Brookfield (fifth, 351) placed over the top five.

Eastern’s Taylor DeMarest performed extremely well – seizing seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.40 as the sophomore was right in the mix until the very end.

And then in the 500 yard freestyle, DeMarest was at it again.

She made a seventh place splash in the event, turning in a time of 5:34.87.

In the 200 yard medley, Central’s team of Camille Attle, Nyomi Cordero, Mackenzie Pina, and Katelyn Holleran took the 11th spot in a time of 2:03.87.

Speaking of Cordero, she earned 14th place in the 200 yard IM with a finish of 2:23.03.

And again, the freshman made waves – this time in the 100-yard breaststroke – as she dropped in a time of 1:11.87 over a very competitive race for the Rams.

In the diving portion of the event, Emily Mulcunry established a new 11-dive record for the Eastern swim and dive team.

The senior did extremely well at the Class M event, coming in fourth place overall with a score of 347.45 – earning 25 points for the Lancers.

Also placing in the top-10 for Eastern was Alexsia Newman who took ninth place (264.58).