Girls swimming: Falcons come in 20th at Class S

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

NEW HAVEN – St. Paul Catholic High School made a 20th place splash from the Class S girls swimming event on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the pool from the Southern Connecticut State University Hutchinson Natatorium in New Haven.

The Falcons collected 60 points overall and earned big scores in a number of races and events.

Weston won its seventh straight and ninth Class S girls swimming championship, scoring 893.50 points, while runner-up Lauralton Hall (601 points) was a distant second place.

Seymour (533) placed third, Jonathan Law (392) earned fourth, East Catholic (356) took fifth while Woodland (260) and Joel Barlow (231) finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The 200 yard freestyle event saw St. Paul Catholic sophomore Amelia Badzioch place 14th in 2:06.97. While in the diving challenge, sophomore Adrianna Raymond took 16th with a score of 267.80.

Badzioch also swam in the 500 freestyle event, finishing in 15th place with a finish of 5:43.89 which was a few seconds better than her seeded time.