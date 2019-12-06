Obituary: Ralph Brendon Dube, 88

Ralph Brendon Dube, 88, of Farmington, beloved husband of Sharon (Warren) Dube, died suddenly on Wednesday (December 4, 2019) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Brendon was born in Waterbury on December 2, 1931 and was the older of two sons of the late Ralph and Mary (Shea) Dube. He was raised in Waterbury and attended Cheshire Academy and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant where was trained as a jet fighter pilot. He was the owner and operator of Dube Electric in Waterbury for 60 years in partnership with his younger brother, Richard. He enjoyed painting and sculpting and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bristol, regularly attending St. Anthony Church. Throughout much of his life he was active with the Boy Scouts as a leader. In addition to his wife, Brendon is survived by eight children: Scott Dube, Michelle Harkness, Denise, Suzanne, Andrea, Matthew Dube, and their mother, Dorothy (O’Keefe) Dube, and Brendon and Joshua Dube; his brother, Richard Dube; six grandchildren; four step-children: Lewis, Jeffery, Scott, and Shari Casolo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Gilmore. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (December 10, 2019) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the State of Connecticut Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Brendon’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

