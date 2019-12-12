Obituary: Jean Mackiewicz, 81

Jean Mackiewicz, 81, of Terryville, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth. Jean was born September 19, 1938 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Isadore and Sophie (Siemiatkoski) Mackiewicz. Prior to her retirement she was employed as an accountant for the Town of Plymouth Board of Education. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and member of the Women’s Guild and Rosary Society of the church, she was also a member of the Terryville Plymouth Senior Citizens. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Jones of Terryville and Leona Acker and her husband Douglas of Northfield, she also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her son Leonard and brother, Leon Mackiewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Friday at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

