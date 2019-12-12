Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Palin, 73

Our dear sweet Larry passed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Hartford on September 5, 1945 to the late Andrew and Shirley (Wardwell) Palin.

Larry graduated from Bristol Eastern High School, played bass for the Galdeans and more recently for Lori and The Legends. His rank in the Coast Guard was CS-2. He worked as a chef and bouy tender on the Wisteria. These were the foundations of his passion for music, food and the ocean.

Larry leaves his loving wife, Janice (Niski) of 34 years. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle Peters of Plainville, Stephen Palin of Bristol, sisters Terese Stark and her husband David of Bristol, Andrea Williams and her husband Terrence of Terryville, his mother-in-law Helen Niski of Bristol, sisters-in-law, Patricia Niski and Marianne Niski of Bristol, his Aunt Dorothy Palin of Bristol, several cousins, several nieces and nephews, who he cared for deeply, and his beloved grand-dog Gansett, that he named after his favorite place to go, Narragansett Beach, RI.

Calling hours will held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville CT, 06010 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 starting at 2PM until a funeral home service that will begin at 5PM. Military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Recovery Club 67 West St, Bristol, CT 06010, CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111, or “Pay it forward” as Larry did.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Larry’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com