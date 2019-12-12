Obituary: Normand Plourde Jr., 59

Normand Plourde Jr., 59, of Harwinton, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Normand was born on September 23, 1960 in New Britain and was the son of Loretta (Plourde) Dube and the late Normand Plourde Sr.

Normand loved fishing. His favorite saying was “I’d rather be fishing”. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He will be terribly missed.

In addition to his mother, Normand is survived by his son: Chris Plourde and his wife Katherine of Harwinton; his daughter: Brianna Plourde and her boyfriend Jayson Reeder of Bristol; his sister: Pam Hughes of Maine; his brother: Gilmen Plourde of Forestville; his five grandchildren: Dylan, Alexis, Nathan, Jackson and Olivia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Normand is predeceased by his brother: Wayne Plourde.

Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Tuesday (December 10, 2019) between 5 PM and 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

