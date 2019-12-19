Boys Basketball preview: Eastern is aiming at the postseason

Editor’s note: The Bristol Eastern boys basketball preview in this week’s edition had an incorrect headline. The Lancers have a new attitude and their goal is to return to postseason play.

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL—There’s a new attitude for the Bristol Eastern boys basketball program in 2019-20 as the outfit is looking to score at least eight victories and return to the state tournament picture. The squad has players with plenty of varsity of experience from last year and the Lancers will employ defensive attacks that will surely frustrate opponents this season.

If this team can remain on the same page, and injury free for the first time in about a zillion years, the Lancers have the ability to qualify for a postseason berth. Eastern has a strong unit that could commence with a couple athletes possibly in the M*A*S*H* tent.

That included talented junior Elijah Parent (7.6 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals-per-game) who didn’t miss a game last year and led the squad in minutes in 2018-19 with over 500. He’s a deadeye free throw shooter, the best currently in program history, while canning 36-percent of his three-point field goals.

Parent won’t back down from anyone and once he gets back in the flow, the point guard won’t miss a step. In fact, the returning core combined for 56 of the squad’s 100 starting assignments last year and that means a lot chemistry has already been established for this Eastern squad.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen this season and that’s not a cliché,” said Ray. “This group really has a lot of chemistry. There’s not a big number of them. We have 14-15 guys on the roster and they truly care about each other.”

“They are working extremely hard and I think that’s going to have to produce great results.”

Eastern QB Bryce Curtin is back and will man one of the forward positions. He’s a three-year varsity performer, averaged 5.1 rebounds-per-game while hitting 46-percent of his threes last year. The senior made 17 starts while junior Dylan Woodsome, who lets his game speak for him and simply hustles all over the court for the program, started 12 times last year and averaged 3.2 rebounds-per-game.

Senior Jordyn Tate has three-point shooting prowess and is an underrated rebounder and passer while junior Trini Otero put up 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds—making five starts—as his game continues to blossom.

Junior Drew Fries also has a tremendous upside with rebounding and three-point shooting strengths while his hustle is also a huge plus. He produced in a couple big games in 2018-19 and then towards the second half of the campaign, Tyler Donohue made excellent contributions to the program, posting 3.1 points and 3.6 rebounds-a-game.

The junior showed plenty of promise as did sophomore Elijah Borgelin, possibly an option to start at the point if Parent has to sit due to injury.

Donohue hurt his ankle in preseason action but hopes to be healthy come opening night while junior Ryan Fradette—injured during football this fall—will help on the rebounding front.

All of those players saw some sort of important varsity action last year and Ray plans to draw for those experiences.

“They have a lot of experience and I think that’s what helped us,” said Ray. “I’m going to look at them at practice and they know what the expectation is. I don’t even have to say much. When you go to practice in my twenty years of coaching, everybody thinks it’s culture or whatnot. But it’s the players that produce that. The players kind of take the ownership on and this group has.”

Ray said that they want to do well. This is going to be a very disruptive team defensively, muddying the water a bit, and opponents will be forced to make adjustments. This squad is about team and expect more than a couple big surprises out of the unit over the twenty game campaign.

“They are a fun group,” said Ray. “There’s an ‘it’ factor I haven’t seen in my four years as head coach. I’ve only seen it once when we went on that great run in 2009-10 where you just had a group of kids that worked extremely hard and they cared about each other.”

“I don’t know if this group is as talented as that group but that has to count for something.”

Scheduling Quirks: Due to Lewis Mills entering the CCC mix, Eastern will be playing a little tougher schedule than its record over the last two seasons should have allotted.

The Lancers opened the 2019-20 campaign against CIAC Division III champion Farmington on December 20.

Eastern eventually plays seven straight home games but then goes on the road to battle Bristol Central (January 24), Middletown (Jan. 27), Edwin O. Smith (Jan. 30), RHAM (Feb. 1), Bloomfield (Feb. 3) and Berlin (Feb. 6) all in a row.

Eastern ends the season with three straight homes games, concluding with a huge challenge against Bristol Central on Feb. 24.

“I know our schedule is very difficult,” said Ray. “It’s going to be talent versus work and hopefully, they do enough to get what they deserve because I really think this could be a good group.”

CCC South Outlook: The CCC South Patriot Division has one obvious competitor that is heads-and-shoulders above the league…literally.

“Central obviously stands out,” said Ray. “They have a lot of answers and they have the best player in the league.”

Maloney, Platt, and Middletown are always tough but Ray sees an even bigger picture than just league play.

“It’s not just a matter of worrying about your just your CCC games,” said Ray. “It’s about how you can compete, catching a break and making some shots. Hopefully you can compete every night.”

“Strange things happen in high school sports and if you work as hard as you can, catch a break here and there, I think you can win more than you lose.”