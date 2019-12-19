Liberty Baptist draws crowds for ‘Angels’ Return’

JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

For 14 years the Liberty Baptist Church has been putting on a Christmas play. This time for their 15th year they performed a play called, ‘The Angels’ Return.’

The production, which ran on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, followed two angels having to complete the mission of restoring a young man’s faith, after having already done so for his father in the past. The play included some singing from cast members, as well as a musical performance from the church’s youth and children’s ministry between scenes.

Even the Pastor, Dustin Alley had a part in the play, and Dan White directed the play, and also acted in it.

“I was the director, and I play a character named Herbie, and 80 year old man,” said White. “I love acting; I would prefer to act, but the love of directing comes when I see the final project.”

White said practice for the play began in September. Twenty cast members performed in the play, along with 30 kids singing in the youth and children’s ministry. The performance was accompanied by live music, too, and required a sound and lighting crew.

Brent Cassolino played a man named Roy L. Payne in the play. He acted in the church’s previous plays as well.

“It’s fun, and you get closer to people when you actually do things with people – not just hang out,” Cassolino said. “That’s when I felt part of the church, when I did something with the others in the church.”

Cassolino said that this play was easy for him because he didn’t have as many lines to remember as in the past.

“There’s been some where I had a real lot. I had 300 lines. That was hard. This was not hard,” said Cassolino.

White said he likes that the play is something for all of Bristol to come out and see.

“We’re not Broadway, but we try as hard as we can,” said White. “Everything here was all volunteer, as far as stage production.”

