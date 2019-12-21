Bristol reservist inducted into Connecticut Veteran Hall of Fame

Bristol resident and U.S. Army Reservist Patrick Nelligan was among 10 area veterans who were inducted into the Connecticut Veteran Hall of Fame, on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Hall of Fame was established in November 2005 to help raise awareness about the achievements and contributions Connecticut veterans have made following their service in uniform.

Nelligan has served on both active duty and reserve status for more than 37 consecutive years. He currently holds the position of command chief warrant officer for the Army Reserve Medical Command.

Nelligan has created multiple events for his hometown of Bristol, including the Memorial Day weekend commemoration, which averages more than 10,000 visitors annually. He also started the ‘Our Community Salutes’ dinner, the second-longest running recognition dinner in the country in which more than 200 high school seniors have been honored.

As an employee of the veterans healthcare administration, Nelligan received a Connecticut VA Kindness Award for his involvement with a disabled veteran who was struggling to get his rehabilitation equipment operating properly.

Sen. Henri Martin, Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato, and Rep. Whit Betts were among those who attended the ceremony at the legislative office building in Hartford to honor Nelligan.

“We are so proud to see one of Bristol’s own receive such a prestigious honor,” the lawmakers said in a press release. “He has dedicated his life to serving our country and to serving our community. We join with Bristol and the entire state in saying congratulations on this outstanding achievement.”