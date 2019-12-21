Obituary: Andreas E. Schwarz, 50

Andreas E. Schwarz, 50, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, passed away December 13, 2019 at home. Andreas was born March 7, 1969 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of Lothar and Elisabeth (Villano) Schwarz of Terryville. He was employed by Hartford Provision. Andreas loved fishing, his children, cooking, his friends, his party buddies, “numb” chucks and loved big hugs and kisses. Everyone called him Uncle Andy. He was a loving and devoted father to his son, Aidan, and his daughter, Kyah Schwarz both of Terryville. He also leaves his sisters, Rosemaria Caputo and her fiancé, William Nostin of Broad Brook, Bianca Novak and her husband Derek of Bristol; his nephews and nieces, Michael, Landin, Jena, Megan, MJ and Little Bianca. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday from 6 -8pm. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

