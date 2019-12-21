Obituary: Carmen P. Pecorelli Jr., 64

Carmen P. Pecorelli Jr., 64, of Plainville, passed away at his home on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Born in New Britain on February 20, 1955, he was one of five children to the late Carmen P. Pecorelli, Sr. and Lena (Greener) Pecorelli. A lifelong resident of Plainville, Carmen was a graduate of Plainville High School, and worked as an aerospace electronics specialist for Kaman Corporation until his retirement. A member of the Plainville Senior Center, Carmen was an avid cyclist in his earlier years, finding great joy in riding for miles on his road bike.

He is survived by his three brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Sandra Pecorelli of Bristol, Mark and Ellen Pecorelli of Torrington and Paul and Lisa Pecorelli of S. Glastonbury; six nephews and two nieces. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jansson.

In lieu of flowers, Carmen may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Carmen’s life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com