Obituary: James G. Culver, 63

James G. Culver, 63, of Terryville, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. James was born on October 30, 1956 in Bristol and was the son of Doris (Lemelin) Culver and the late Gordon J. Culver.

James was an amazing care giver to his father, until he passed away, and to his mother until his illness wouldn’t allow him to anymore. He will be terribly missed.

In addition to his mother, James is survived by his sister: Lori D’Amato and her husband Edward Jr. of Bristol; his two nephews: Anthony D’Amato and his wife Cara, Joseph D’Amato; and his great-nephew: Leo D’Amato.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to James’ care givers at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, including Sandy and Christine Clark.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements.

