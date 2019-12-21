Obituary: Joseph A. Sekorski

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Joseph A. Sekorski, born April 5, 1935, who passed away peacefully on December 10, after a brief illness. Mr. Sekorski, affectionately known as “Chief” since elementary school, served his country and his community as a lifelong resident of Terryville. He graduated from Terryville High School and entered the United States Air Force, serving in Northern Africa and Morocco, where he was trained in meteorology. He later served 12 years on the Plymouth Board of Education, 8 years as Chair and on the Building Committee for various schools. He received the Distinguished Volunteer Award in appreciation of continued community dedication and involvement in 2009. Mr. Sekorski was employed by the Travelers Weather Service, where he collected data, for the purpose of producing weather forecasts the old-fashioned way by drawing maps and following data. His forecasts of school snow days were legendary, and more accurate than any media prediction. His later career was spent at The Hartford, retiring after 11 years. He enjoyed his semi-retirement as a driver for Worhunsky Bus Corp for 12 years, taking his first kindergarten class all the way to graduation. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and attended the World Series parade after their 2013 victory. His hobbies included lawn games including bean bag toss and he was a member of the American Legion Cribbage League. A communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, he served as an usher for over 40 years. In his younger days, he was a member of The Dynamics, where he played a mean stand-up bass, and a pretty good acoustic guitar. Chief is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Packer Sekorski, and three sons and their families: David and his wife Jean, Douglas, Katlyn and her husband Jonathan Draper, of Terryville; Gary and his wife Deborah Flis, Rachel and James of Rocky Hill; and Joel and Tina of Harwinton. He is also survived by brother Walter Sekorski and his wife Karen of Bristol. He was predeceased by his infant son Douglas and his older brother Henry Sekorski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9AM on Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. A military service will follow. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Thursday evening from 5 – 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the baseball league named in honor of his dear friend and fellow baseball fan, Mike Glowa Baseball League, P.O. Box 169, Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

