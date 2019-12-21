Obituary: Marion (Simpson) Giordano Crumb, 86

Marion (Simpson) Giordano Crumb formerly of Bristol, widow of James Giordano and Wallace Bruce Crumb, passed away peacefully on December 18th at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Massachusetts at the age of 86.

Marion was a long standing resident of Bristol, CT and spent over 30 summers at her home in Charlestown, RI, where she enjoyed the company of family, friends and canine companions.

Shortly after the passing of her first husband, Marion returned to college to complete a degree in education, She taught for many years in the Bristol schools at both the high school and elementary levels.

Marion exhibited a penchant for learning that was evident throughout her life. She was a word smith, who loved to write, read, travel, play bridge and enjoyed the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. She held a strong prayer practice and was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Bristol.

Marion showcased her creative talents in many ways. She played and taught piano. Marion also knitted intricate pieces and crafted scrapbooks as gifts for family and friends as a way of expressing her love for them.

In 2018, Marion was predeceased by her son James R. “Jay” Giordano. She leaves her daughter, Lisann Giordano and son-in-law, Jonathan Lacroix; daughter-in-law, Margaret Giordano; two grandsons, Mathew Giordano and David Khan-Giordano, his wife, Nabiha Khan-Giordano and great­ granddaughter Bisma Khan-Giordano.

A memorial service will be held on January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church’s Chapel, 31 Maple St., Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Marion’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com