Obituary: Michelle Fenn, 52

Michelle Fenn, 52, of Lee, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Lee Health Care. Michelle was born on February 24, 1967 in Bristol and was the daughter of Helen “Pat” (Decker) Fenn and the late Leon Fenn.

Michelle loved food, getting her nails painted and watching her granddaughter, Rylee, play.

In addition to her mother, Michelle is survived by her son: Max Fenn of New Haven; her daughter: Megan Fenn and her husband Travis Caron of Bristol; her granddaughter: Rylee Caron; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her sister: Lillian Michelle Fenn; and her step-brother: William Fenn.

Services will be held after the holiday season. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements.

