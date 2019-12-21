Obituary: Richard G. Degnan, 88

Richard G. Degnan, 88, of Bristol, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Apple Rehabilitation Farmington Valley in Plainville, CT. Richard was born in Waterbury, CT on August 12, 1931 to James and Emma Degnan. He went to school at Terryville High School and The University of Connecticut. He married Ann Powers Lugg on July 31, 1965 in Bristol, CT, they were married for 33 years until her death in 1999. He worked as an inspector for Pratt and Whitney until his retirement in 1993. He was a veteran of The Korean War and served in the United States Air Force. Rich was a huge sports fan with the New York Yankees being at the top of his list, a close second was anything his grandchildren were playing. Rich was an avid reader, a love that he passed on to his children and grandchildren and in the summer he would often be found in his chair under a tree buried deep in a book. Rich cherished the times he spent with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and often spoke of the fun he had there watching his grandchildren grow. Rich was a generous and good man. Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife Ann, his parents James and Emma, his siblings Kenneth, James, Shirley, Bernie, Michael, and his son Richard Lugg. Richard is survived by his children Timothy Degnan of Hartford, CT, Jennifer Dubois (Gary) of Bristol, CT, Loren Lugg of Westbrook, CT. His grandchildren Leayn Darley (Seth) of Milton, NY, Leah Pinette of Medford, MA, Corey Pinette of West Hartford, CT. Great grandchildren Harper Ann Darley, Baby Darley and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Monday Dec. 16th at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville from 6 to 8pm. A short remembrance and military honors will follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehabilitation Farmington Valley and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for the excellent care they provided to Richard. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Richard to the American Heart Association. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

