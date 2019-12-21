Obituary: Rolande (Cardinal) LeClair, 96

Rolande (Cardinal) LeClair, 96, of Terryville, widow of Isidore L. LeClair passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Rolande was born July 25, 1923 in Winooski, VT, daughter of the late Hercules and Delphina Cardinal. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Summit Corp. of Thomaston. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. She was a member of the High Riders Snowmobile Club. Rolande loved her family and loved going to Santa Belle Island, FL. She is survived by her sons, Ernest A. LeClair and wife Janice of Thomaston, Paul J. LeClair and wife Susan of Terryville, Andrew LeClair and wife Charlotte of Thomaston; her daughter, Jeanette M. Gorack and husband, Walter Sr. of Terryville; her brothers, Walter Cardinal of Blackstone, MA, Clement Cardinal of Essex Junction, VT; her sister, Rita Weston of Essex Junction, VT; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Danielle Martone and several brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday from 10AM until leaving to the Immaculate Conception Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Community Food Bank, 20 Dewey Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

