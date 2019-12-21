Obituary: Sambo Saing, 66

Sambo Saing, 66, of Bristol, husband of Tang Long, died on Sunday (December 15, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Sambo was born in Cambodia on February 5, 1953 and came to Bristol in 1981 to escape the Khmer Rouge regime. He went to work for Metal Finishing Technologies in Forestville where he enjoyed his work for 25 years until his retirement in 2014. Sambo enjoyed dancing and was a very personable man who always had a smile on his face who enjoyed hanging out and playing cards with his friends. His friends and family meant the world to him and he spent much of his time with them. In addition to his wife, Sambo is survived by three children: Lina Saing and husband, Sean Hauck of Pottstown, PA, Michael Saing and Linda Saing, both of Bristol; two grandchildren: Lillian Josephine Saing-Hauck and Joshua David Saing-Hauck; along with family in Cambodia. He was predeceased by all 11 siblings in Cambodia. Funeral services will be held on Sunday (December 22, 2019) starting at 9 AM at the Wat Rattanaram Temple of the Buddhist Society of Connecticut, 247 Park St., Bristol, CT. In regards to sending flowers, please send them to the Saing Residence, 26 Williams St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Sambo’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

