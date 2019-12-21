Wojtusik Nursery holds Girls Night Out

JAMILA YOUNG

The Wojtusik Nursery Garden Center & Christmas Shop always celebrates the holidays and puts on many events. Right after their fall celebration, and Halloween event, the staff got right to work for the Christmas season.

They are a two-floor building, so items were sold downstairs, and upstairs as well, with an array of themed Christmas trees on display upstairs.

“We sell live Christmas trees, live wreaths, we also do artificial, and we do custom trees,” said event planner Cynthia Schug. “We pretty much do it all. We made the big city hall wreath. One of our guys hand-wires every piece of greenery.”

On Friday, Dec. 13, the nursery held their first ‘Christmas Girls Night Out’ event where ladies and their friends and family could shop around and take advantage of the discounted prices, or just sight see, and hang out. Refreshments were served, and the event was BYOB.

“We’re having all the special discounts; It ranges anywhere from 15% all the way up to 50% off,” said Schug. “We’re giving away a bunch of stuff just for coming into the store today.”

Schug said the ‘Girls Night Out’ event was their last Christmas event because they had done a lot weeks prior, such as a craft night, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. They also participated in Toys for Tots, and had some of the U.S Marines show up.

The Wojtusik Nursery is located at 750 Terryville, Ave. Rt. 6 in Bristol. You can go to their Facebook page or www.wojtusiknurserycenter.com for information.

