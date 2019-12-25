Fire report for the Dec. 27 edition

The Bristol Fire Department announced the following incidents between Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20:
Friday, Dec. 13
- 201 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
- 154 Meadow St., lock-out.
- Lake Ave., and Vincent P Kelly Rd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 416 Burlington Ave., water evacuation.
- 51 Ferraro Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
- 29 Benham St., good intent call.
- 7 Upson St., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
- 138 Perkins St., lock-out.
- 482 Broad St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
- 417 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
- 417 Broad St., lock-out.
- 29 Davis Dr., lock-out.
- 19 Melrose St., water problem.
- 87 Lillian Rd., fire.
Sunday, Dec. 15
- 16 Britton Rd., public service.
- 185 Cronin St., lock-out.
- 155 Redstone Hill Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
- 527 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.
- 10 Cindy Ln., good intent call.
- 233 Redstone Hill Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.
Monday, Dec. 16
- 180 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- Willis St., and South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
- 657 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
- 92 John Ave., unauthorized burning.
- 431 Minor St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.
- 53 North St., water problem.
- Louisiana Ave., and Adeline Ave., power line down.
- 167 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
- 192 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
- 10 Cindy Ln., unintentional transmission of alarm.
- 363 Park St., water problem.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- 431 Allenton Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- 450 Riverside Ave., building or structure weakened or collapsed.
- 78 Collins Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
- Willis St., and City line, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- 131 N Main St., lock-out.
- 111 Lexington St., carbon monoxide incident.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- 38 Central Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
- 32 Valley St., power line down.
- 1200 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- 701 Farmington Ave., lock-out.•
- Missal Ave., and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
- 100 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
- 87 Josephine Ter., dispatched and cancelled en route.
Thursday, Dec. 19
- 431 Minor St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
- 34 Beths Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Friday, Dec. 20
- 678 Wolcott Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
- 13 Chestnut St., no known details.