Fire report for the Dec. 27 edition

The Bristol Fire Department announced the following incidents between Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20:

Friday, Dec. 13

201 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

154 Meadow St., lock-out.

Lake Ave., and Vincent P Kelly Rd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Saturday, Dec. 14

416 Burlington Ave., water evacuation.

51 Ferraro Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.

29 Benham St., good intent call.

7 Upson St., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.

138 Perkins St., lock-out.

482 Broad St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

417 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

417 Broad St., lock-out.

29 Davis Dr., lock-out.

19 Melrose St., water problem.

87 Lillian Rd., fire.

Sunday, Dec. 15

16 Britton Rd., public service.

185 Cronin St., lock-out.

155 Redstone Hill Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

527 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

10 Cindy Ln., good intent call.

233 Redstone Hill Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

Monday, Dec. 16

180 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Willis St., and South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

657 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire – unintentional.

92 John Ave., unauthorized burning.

431 Minor St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.

53 North St., water problem.

Louisiana Ave., and Adeline Ave., power line down.

167 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

192 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

10 Cindy Ln., unintentional transmission of alarm.

363 Park St., water problem.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

431 Allenton Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

450 Riverside Ave., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

78 Collins Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Willis St., and City line, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

131 N Main St., lock-out.

111 Lexington St., carbon monoxide incident.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

38 Central Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

32 Valley St., power line down.

1200 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

701 Farmington Ave., lock-out. •

Missal Ave., and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

100 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

87 Josephine Ter., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Thursday, Dec. 19

431 Minor St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

34 Beths Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Friday, Dec. 20

678 Wolcott Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

13 Chestnut St., no known details.