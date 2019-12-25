fire, Listings

Fire report for the Dec. 27 edition

The Bristol Fire Department announced the following incidents between Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20:

Friday, Dec. 13

  • 201 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
  • 154 Meadow St., lock-out.
  • Lake Ave., and Vincent P Kelly Rd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 416 Burlington Ave., water evacuation.
  • 51 Ferraro Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
  • 29 Benham St., good intent call.
  • 7 Upson St., smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
  • 138 Perkins St., lock-out.
  • 482 Broad St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
  • 417 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
  • 417 Broad St., lock-out.
  • 29 Davis Dr., lock-out.
  • 19 Melrose St., water problem.
  • 87 Lillian Rd., fire.

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • 16 Britton Rd., public service.
  • 185 Cronin St., lock-out.
  • 155 Redstone Hill Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
  • 527 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.
  • 10 Cindy Ln., good intent call.
  • 233 Redstone Hill Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

Monday, Dec. 16

  • 180 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • Willis St., and South St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
  • 657 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
  • 92 John Ave., unauthorized burning.
  • 431 Minor St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.
  • 53 North St., water problem.
  • Louisiana Ave., and Adeline Ave., power line down.
  • 167 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
  • 192 North St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
  • 10 Cindy Ln., unintentional transmission of alarm.
  • 363 Park St., water problem.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

  • 431 Allenton Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • 450 Riverside Ave., building or structure weakened or collapsed.
  • 78 Collins Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • 597 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
  • Willis St., and City line, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • 131 N Main St., lock-out.
  • 111 Lexington St., carbon monoxide incident.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

  • 38 Central Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
  • 32 Valley St., power line down.
  • 1200 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • 701 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
  • Missal Ave., and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
  • 100 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
  • 87 Josephine Ter., dispatched and cancelled en route.

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • 431 Minor St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
  • 34 Beths Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Friday, Dec. 20

  • 678 Wolcott Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
  • 13 Chestnut St., no known details.

