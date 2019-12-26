Obituary: Ann Faustina Santacroce Kolsun, 95

Ann Faustina Santacroce Kolsun, 95, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in Farmington, CT. She was the widow of William John Kolsun. Ann was born in Plainville, CT. on August 27, 1924 , daughter of the late Emilio and Antoinette (Dellaquilla) Santacroce. She was predeceased by her sister Rose Amara and her brother John Santacroce. She leaves her brother Salvatore Santacroce of Plainville, four children,

Barbara and her husband Paul of New York, N.Y., Suzanne of Denver, Colorado, Michael and his wife Molly of Island Pond, VT. , and William of New York, N.Y. She also leaves five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ann grew up in Plainville, CT and lived in Bristol all of her life. She was President of the Bristol Women’s Club for many years, a volunteer at the Bristol Clock Museum, and a member of the Bristol Historical Society. She was the Recreational Director at both the Plainville and Farmington Convalescent Homes for thirty years. She loved Bristol. A talented artist and painter, avid gardener, intrepid classic car show enthusiast for Corvairs, traveler, and collector of family history, she loved going to car shows and lived her life with great humour. She was a musician, singer, and harmonica enthusiast. She was proudest of her Italian heritage and the WW II submarine service of her beloved husband Bill. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. Burial will be at the convenience of the family with a Memorial in the spring. Contributions may be made to the Bristol Historical Society in her honor.